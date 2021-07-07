Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.