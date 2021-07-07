Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

