Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

