JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €54.40 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

ETR SHL opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €52.56 ($61.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

