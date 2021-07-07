JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 218,347 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 124.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.