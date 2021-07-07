JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Team were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Team by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TISI stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

