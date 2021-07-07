JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

