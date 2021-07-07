JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 278,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

PERI opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

