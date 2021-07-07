JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 8,202 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

