JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 182.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,214,236 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.