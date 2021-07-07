JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

