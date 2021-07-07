JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $450.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

