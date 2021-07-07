JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,218 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Hanger worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hanger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hanger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hanger by 354.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNGR opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

