JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $5.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.47% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 330.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000.

NYSEARCA:XWEB opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $196.16.

