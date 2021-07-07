JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79. 18,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.