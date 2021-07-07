JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 506.66 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of £276.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.20.

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £285.56 ($373.09). Also, insider Tom Walker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,606.22). Insiders have acquired 9,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,642 in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.