Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,141. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

