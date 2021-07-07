K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,919,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INKA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 42,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

