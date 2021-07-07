K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 20,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,017,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE UA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,916. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

