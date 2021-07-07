K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

GMII stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

