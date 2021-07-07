K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERES. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,996. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.