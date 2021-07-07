Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $178.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.30 million and the highest is $181.76 million. Kaman reported sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $746.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KAMN stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22. Kaman has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

