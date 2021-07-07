Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

KRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.