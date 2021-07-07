Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 9,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.