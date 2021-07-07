Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 25,282 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. iShares US Telecommunications ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,702 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

