Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 551 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $407.85. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,941. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $276.14 and a 12 month high of $407.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.