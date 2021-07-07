Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 2,611,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.