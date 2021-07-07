Karp Capital Management Corp Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.