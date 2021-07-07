Karp Capital Management Corp Has $5.19 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,110. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $285.41 and a one year high of $399.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

