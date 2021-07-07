Karp Capital Management Corp Has $7.56 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 615.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,001 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,644,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,892,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,834,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. 352,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,093,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

