Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

