KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $38.23 on Monday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

