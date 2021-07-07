KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 339,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,133,409 shares.The stock last traded at $38.24 and had previously closed at $42.03.

A number of analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion and a PE ratio of 259.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

