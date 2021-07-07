Keep Network Market Capitalization Tops $174.37 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $174.37 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00918956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 543,987,865 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

