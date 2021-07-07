Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 667,000 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 667,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

