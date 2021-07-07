Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

