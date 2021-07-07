Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 295,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 146,236 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

