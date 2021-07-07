Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 259.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Farmer Bros. worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

