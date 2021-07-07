KeyCorp Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $240.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 111.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $3,227,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

