Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of -0.64.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

