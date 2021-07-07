Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY opened at $10.24 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.