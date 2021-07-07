Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.74. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KC. Macquarie cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

