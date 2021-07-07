Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52. Kion Group has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

