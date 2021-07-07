Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) NA Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KL. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

