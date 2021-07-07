Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

