Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $116.74 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $116.74 million and $64.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00343714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00138771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00192814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006551 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003114 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,748,983 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

