Korea Investment CORP Has $1.69 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,811,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,616,272 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,687,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

