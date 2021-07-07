L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of L.B. Foster worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FSTR opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

