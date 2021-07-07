Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week High at $280.91

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.91 and last traded at $280.82, with a volume of 15811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.