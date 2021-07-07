Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPI. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of LPI opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

